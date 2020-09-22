Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights

Issue of increasing the number of flights between the two countries was discussed at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation. The Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Erkin Asrandiev, announced.

He recalled that air traffic with Russia has been resumed since September 21. The flights will be operated once a week by two airlines Aeroflot (RF) and Aviatraffic (KR).

«Today we discussed the issue of gradual increase in frequency of these flights,» he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Aleksey Overchuk, noted that this would become possible as the epidemiological situation in Russia and Kyrgyzstan improves.