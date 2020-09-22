Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed

Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss the possibility of cooperation in the field of power industry between Electric Stations OJSC and the Russian company Inter RAO. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, stated today at a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

According to him, the parties also discussed a project for production of plates for solar panels.

«This is a very good example when Russian investors came to implement a project in the Kyrgyz Republic and then the finished product is used on the territory of the Russian Federation,» the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

In addition, the issue of performing service work in the study of subsoil and carrying out geological work on the territory of Kyrgyzstan was also discussed with Rusgeology.

«In terms of digitalization of our fiscal procedures, we will sign an agreement on the provision of technical assistance to create labeling systems one of these days. All these measures are aimed at bringing the economy out of the shadows. Our colleagues discussed issues on the supply of products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation,» Erkin Asrandiev told.