19:07
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed

Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss the possibility of cooperation in the field of power industry between Electric Stations OJSC and the Russian company Inter RAO. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, stated today at a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

According to him, the parties also discussed a project for production of plates for solar panels.

«This is a very good example when Russian investors came to implement a project in the Kyrgyz Republic and then the finished product is used on the territory of the Russian Federation,» the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

In addition, the issue of performing service work in the study of subsoil and carrying out geological work on the territory of Kyrgyzstan was also discussed with Rusgeology.

«In terms of digitalization of our fiscal procedures, we will sign an agreement on the provision of technical assistance to create labeling systems one of these days. All these measures are aimed at bringing the economy out of the shadows. Our colleagues discussed issues on the supply of products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation,» Erkin Asrandiev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/166033/
views: 73
Print
Related
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support
Russia holds 1st in-person meeting of Intergovernmental Commission in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority
Russia to donate laboratory equipment for air quality measurement
Kyrgyzstanis participate in festival of national cultures in Bratsk
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational materials to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
18:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flig...
18:31
Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed
18:23
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization
18:17
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support
18:06
Russia holds 1st in-person meeting of Intergovernmental Commission in Kyrgyzstan