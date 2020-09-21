Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country

Russia has lifted restrictions on the entry of Kyrgyzstanis into the country imposed due to the spread of coronavirus. Website of the Russian government says.

In addition to citizens of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Korea can enter Russia.

«Citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit there are allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. The Russians, in their turn, can also freely fly to any of these countries,» the message says.

As Manas International Airport told 24.kg news agency, the flights will be operated twice a week by Aeroflot and Avia Traffic airlines.

According to the current procedure, all foreign citizens, including Kyrgyzstanis, must have a negative result of PCR test for coronavirus carried out not earlier than three days before arrival in the Russian Federation.

Flights from Kyrgyzstan to Turkey, UAE, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia are operated as of today.