President Jeenbekov tells how China will help Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about the visit of the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the head of the PRC Foreign Ministry conveyed and read out a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

«Xi Jinping expressed political support in the current post-pandemic situation and expressed readiness to further develop trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He reaffirmed that under the Belt and Road Initiative, projects will be continued and we will be supported in solving the problems associated with the pandemic. I think this is a very good support for us in the current situation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

«China is a big market for us, a very big partner in trade and economic relations, in the export of our agricultural products. They are interested in our organic products. We have expressed our intention to strengthen this direction,» the President noted.

The head of state recalled that 13 domestic companies have permits to export milk powder to China. State authorities have begun negotiations on the export of beans, grapes, potatoes, apricots, corn, meat products and other agricultural products to the PRC.

Of course, we could not but discussed the issue of external debt. Up to date, China accounts for the largest amount. We raise the issue of extending the payment period. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President added that another important and constantly discussed issue is the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. According to him, this is a very important project for the country, and the pandemic, when the borders were closed, showed this once again. Not only the economy came to the fore, but also the issue of providing people with food.

«In general, the Chinese side is interested in the project. In addition, there is a top-level agreement with Russia on participation in the project. Active negotiations are underway between China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia (in 3 + 1 format). There is some progress in this matter,» he said.