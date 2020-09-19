11:54
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 69 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 8 people have recovered in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 1 — in Chui region, 10 — in Osh region, 5 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Naryn region, 18 — in Jalal-Abad region and 16 — in Batken region.

In total, 41,484 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/165706/
views: 29
Print
Related
COVID-19 exacerbates problem of medical waste disposal in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
91 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,244 in total
98 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
81 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,153 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche
19 September, Saturday
11:45
69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
10:40
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
10:32
One-third of Osh residents believe that courts protect only the rich
10:24
New school put into operation in Nookat district
10:19
Elections 2020: Four candidates leave Chon Kazat party list
18 September, Friday
16:58
Man attacks policemen with knife in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
16:39
400 medical workers who worked in red zones sent to Issyk-Kul region