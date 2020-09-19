11:54
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21

Russia will resume flights with four more countries. RBC reported with reference to the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

According to the media outlet, flights to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will resume from September 21, and to South Korea — from September 27. The export flights program will be terminated.

«Flights to these states will be operated on a reciprocal basis once a week,» the message says.

Air traffic will be resumed with the capitals of four countries — Minsk, Nur-Sultan, Bishkek and Seoul.

«As an alternative to export flights, planes returning to Russia after operating cargo, cargo-passenger, transit flights will be used on a commercial basis,» the media outlet says.
link: https://24.kg/english/165700/
views: 126
Print
Related
Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational materials to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to introduce new identification system for migrants
Russian government simplifies procedure for entry of foreigners into country
Bishkek - Batken - Bishkek flights resumed
Date of resumption of Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan flights announced
Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy in Russia comments on statement of ex-ambassador
Ex-Ambassador explains where issue of Kyrgyzstan's joining Russia discussed
Russia to restrict import of cars from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Domestic flights to Jalal-Abad, Batken to be resumed from September 15
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche
19 September, Saturday
11:45
69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
10:40
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
10:32
One-third of Osh residents believe that courts protect only the rich
10:24
New school put into operation in Nookat district
10:19
Elections 2020: Four candidates leave Chon Kazat party list
18 September, Friday
16:58
Man attacks policemen with knife in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
16:39
400 medical workers who worked in red zones sent to Issyk-Kul region