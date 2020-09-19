Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21

Russia will resume flights with four more countries. RBC reported with reference to the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

According to the media outlet, flights to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will resume from September 21, and to South Korea — from September 27. The export flights program will be terminated.

«Flights to these states will be operated on a reciprocal basis once a week,» the message says.

Air traffic will be resumed with the capitals of four countries — Minsk, Nur-Sultan, Bishkek and Seoul.

«As an alternative to export flights, planes returning to Russia after operating cargo, cargo-passenger, transit flights will be used on a commercial basis,» the media outlet says.