Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to equip 1,200 schools with computers

More than 25,000 computers will be handed over to 1,200 schools of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the joint project of the Ministry of Education and Science and the International Development Association «Education for the Future». Press service of the ministry reported.

Within the project, special computer classes will be created in 1,200 schools.

Each will have 15 computers, a multifunctional device (scanner, printer, copier).

«These schools will open six multimedia classes (projector, computer, UPS), which will allow the use of electronic materials in all basic subjects with a special focus on mathematics and subjects of the scientific and natural cycle,» the ministry noted.

Computer classes will also be opened at the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teachers at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and eight teacher training colleges.

«In addition, the project provides support for technological learning — creation of digital school content. Textbooks in electronic format are developed and translated into Kyrgyz and Russian languages ​​in all subjects for primary and secondary classes, mainly in natural science subjects (physics, chemistry, biology). At least 70 percent of the materials will be in Kyrgyz,» the ministry added.

In preparation for the PISA International Program, 36,000 teachers will undergo advanced training in science teaching methods and at ICT courses to improve student learning.

According to the Ministry of Education, there are 2,292 schools in Kyrgyzstan.