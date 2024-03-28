Kyrgyzstan plans to launch assembly of laptops and tablets Bilim and Ilim

Kyrgyzelectronics LLP intends to launch the process of assembling laptops, Chromebooks and tablets under the brands Bilim and Ilim on the basis of its own production. Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC reported.

The enterprise has already received test samples of electronic computing machines and equipment of the well-known Chinese company Clovertek Industries, which produces components for laptops, tablets by order of many world brands such as Acer, Lenovo.

«This will allow citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including schoolchildren and students, to purchase quality laptops, Chromebooks and tablets at affordable prices,» the organization said.

Kyrgyzelectronics LLC is a subsidiary of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC.