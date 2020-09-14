Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining

Petroglyphs are being destroyed in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan due to coal mining. A photographer from Turkey, Zafer Dincer, posted on his Facebook page.

«One of the most beautiful places in Alai district is in danger! A new coal mine was launched here 2-3 days ago. Many of the unique carved stones around the lake have been destroyed by a coal road. We fear that if the technology continues to work, we will lose this amazing place in a week,» Zafer Dincer posted.

‼️Алай районунун эң кооз жерлеринин бири коркунучта‼️ Мурдаш жана Кара-Кур айылдарынын эли чыккан Калдырама, Боз-Бээ,... Опубликовано Zafer Dincer Воскресенье, 13 сентября 2020 г.

According to the photographer, Kok-Kol, located on the pastures Kaldyrama, Boz-Bei and Ak-Bai, where residents of Murdash and Kara-Kur villages live, may also disappear in the near future.