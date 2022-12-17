Private firms illegally mined coal in Jalal-Abad. The amount of damage caused exceeded 4 million soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The facts of illegal coal mining by private companies were revealed in the territories of Ak-Zhol and Ak-Suu rural administrations in Jalal-Abad region.

Specialists from the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision and Cadastre state institution were involved to detect violations.

According to the conclusion of experts, the perpetrators carried out work outside the licensed area without the appropriate permits.

The amount of damage to the state reached 4,477 million soms.

During the pre-investigation check, the private firms compensated 2,205 million soms.

Investigative activities are ongoing.