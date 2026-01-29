14:07
Coal mining company in Dzhumgal fined nearly 1.5 million soms

The Regional Department of Land and Water Supervision for Naryn region conducted an inspection of Shanci Coal Investment Group LLC, which mines coal in Min-Kush rural area of Dzhumgal district. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the inspection revealed violations of current legislation. As a result, the company was fined 17,000 soms.

Additionally, the company was issued a written order to pay 1,484,280 soms for surface water use from 2024 to 2025. The deadline for compliance with the order is one month.

The measures taken are aimed at ensuring compliance with land and water legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
