Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway

«Coronavirus continues to pose a threat to humanity. Russia became the first country that developed a vaccine against the infection. It is reported that it has already passed clinical tests,» the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, recently, Russia has begun to introduce the use of the vaccine.

«I am sure that the mass production of the vaccine will soon be launched. It is very important for us to bring the vaccine to our country. As part of measures to combat the disease, the relevant authorities of our two countries are negotiating over the supply of the vaccine to Kyrgyzstan,» the President said.