More than 230 medical workers went on vacation to Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, 186 doctors, nurses, hospital attendants, technical staff from medical institutions of Osh, Chui, Jalal-Abad regions and Bishkek will have a rest at Ene-Sai resort.

Other 51 health workers from Batken will spend a week at Rokhat resort.