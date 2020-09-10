Payment of compensations to medical workers starts in Kyrgyzstan

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund began paying compensations to medical workers for August 2020. Press service of the organization reports.

The total sum of the payments amounted to 269,200 million soms for 15,785 medical workers. Most of the funds will be allocated to Bishkek (63,374.2 million soms), Osh region (62,550.7 million), Jalal-Abad region (37,272.9 million), Chui region (29,874.5 million) and Issyk- Kul region (29,710.9 million).

Significantly less funds were allocated for payment of compensations to health workers in Batken (19,686.7 million soms), Naryn (15,605.1 million) and Talas (10,814.4 million) regions.

Recall, the Government of Kyrgyzstan has additionally allocated 640 million soms from the republican budget until the end of this year for compensation payments to medical workers who were involved in the fight against COVID-19.