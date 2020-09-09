Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan overnight

Two earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan overnight. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was registered on September 8 at 21.04 on the border with Uzbekistan. Tremors of 2.5 magnitude were felt in Pulgon and Kadamdzhai villages.

An earthquake of 3 magnitude was registered in Osh region on September 9 at 5.57. The earthquake tremors were felt in Zhar-Bashi and Kara-Shybak villages.

No casualties or injured were reported.