First public issue of securities starts in Kyrgyzstan

The first public issue of securities started in Kyrgyzstan — Initial Public Offering (addressed to an unlimited number of persons), carried out by a domestic company. Senti financial company reported.

According to the company, the IPO is carried out by Salym Finance microfinance company. Since 2014, it has been the first among microfinance organizations to place corporate bonds. To date, the company has successfully redeemed three out of five issues.

«Attraction of investments through the public issue of shares can give impetus to the development of both enterprises and entire industries, which will have a beneficial effect on the country’s economy. The high expectations in the success of this project are supported by the increased interest in the new product among the surveyed investors,» Senti company, organizer of the auction, reported.
