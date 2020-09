Doskul Bekmurzaev was appointed the new General Director of Severelectro OJSC. Press service of the company reported.

This decision was made by the Board of Directors of Severelectro. Iskender Kadyrkulov, who previously held this position, was relieved of his post based on the submitted letter of resignation.

Doskul Bekmurzaev worked as the Deputy Minister of Migration and Youth of Kyrgyzstan from 2014 to 2015.