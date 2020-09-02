Major repair of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken

Major overhaul of the old building of the infectious diseases hospital, designed for 90 beds, has been completed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The roof, windows, doors, heating system were replaced in the building, sewage system was laid. Construction waste is being removed and landscaping of the territory is ongoing.

«In the near future it is planned to equip the hospital with furniture. More than 12 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget for overhaul of the building,» the office said.