All day patient hospitals closed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

All day patient hospitals have been temporarily closed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

A total of 119 day patient hospitals have been opened in the region with 1,655 beds.

“Patients can turn to polyclinics, medical and obstetric centers. Currently, 6 hospitals, 6 family medicine centers, 2 general practice centers, 53 groups of family doctors, 120 medical and obstetric centers are working in the region,” the center said.

Regional and territorial hospitals are provided with oxygen stations. The total number of oxygen concentrators is 1,014 pieces, 593 of which are in hospitals, 421 - in day patient hospitals. There are 19 x-ray machines, 4 of which are portable.