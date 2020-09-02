President of Kyrgyzstan comments on rallies of party supporters

«We are obliged to hold elections without disturbing the peaceful life of citizens and peace in the world,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a regular meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic in a narrow format. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President recalled that political forces are not allowed to divide people, violate the peace in society and the rights of citizens. According to him, no matter what the struggle is, there will always be a losing side, so politicians and candidates should abandon their ambitions and, if they lose, should not provoke people to illegal actions.

«One has to be a good loser. It is necessary to get rid of the old methods when the losers took their supporters out on the streets. There is no need to involve citizens in dirty political games. Because such phenomena will throw any country back. Our country is no exception,» the head of state said.

He once again noted that political parties must learn thinking about the future of the country, children and draw the right conclusions.

«Once again I remind my compatriots that the interests of the country are above all, I call everyone to political responsibility and maturity,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The President stressed that holding of fair elections is the main condition for the country’s development. «We all must make efforts to do this. As president, I have already said that the elections will be open. My main task as head of state is to preserve sovereignty, integrity, unity and order. Therefore, I urge political parties, their supporters and teams to refrain from illegal actions during the election campaign,» he added.

The Central Election Commission must announce names of parties included in the ballot paper no later than on September 3. Campaigning begins on September 4. It ends on the day of silence — on October 3.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.