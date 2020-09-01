Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark

The Kyrgyz short film On the Boat won a prize at the international film festival in Denmark. Kyrgyzfilm reports.

The festival took place from August 24 to August 30 in the Danish Odense city. The competition program included the film by a young Kyrgyz director Baizak Mamataliev On the Boat, which won the prize for the best script and received 2,000 euros.

The Odense International Film Festival is Denmark’s oldest and largest short film festival with a long and successful tradition that annually brings together film fans for watching films of different genres from all over the world that usually do not get to the big screen.

The film On the Boat tells the story of a 25-year-old Muslim man who makes his living by transporting people from one coast to another. One day he is transporting a pregnant Christian woman. She begins to have strong contractions, and the main character is forced to perform delivery right in the boat.