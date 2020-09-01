19:01
USD 78.47
EUR 93.47
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark

The Kyrgyz short film On the Boat won a prize at the international film festival in Denmark. Kyrgyzfilm reports.

The festival took place from August 24 to August 30 in the Danish Odense city. The competition program included the film by a young Kyrgyz director Baizak Mamataliev On the Boat, which won the prize for the best script and received 2,000 euros.

The Odense International Film Festival is Denmark’s oldest and largest short film festival with a long and successful tradition that annually brings together film fans for watching films of different genres from all over the world that usually do not get to the big screen.

The film On the Boat tells the story of a 25-year-old Muslim man who makes his living by transporting people from one coast to another. One day he is transporting a pregnant Christian woman. She begins to have strong contractions, and the main character is forced to perform delivery right in the boat.
link: https://24.kg/english/163747/
views: 104
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival
Two Kyrgyz films to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival
Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Selkinchek to be screened at film festivals in Hong Kong and Munich
Acceptance of applications for IV Film Forum of Female Directors starts
Days and Centuries film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be screened in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film wins 3 awards at International Film Festival in Poland
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk wins two awards at Film Festival in Morocco
Film director from Kyrgyzstan awarded special prize at festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at Young Audience Film Festival in Poland
Popular
Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning
WHO supports opening of international borders WHO supports opening of international borders
Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
1 September, Tuesday
17:42
Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark
17:09
Youth House for graduates of orphanages opened in Bishkek
16:11
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
15:41
Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools
15:17
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court