Youth House for graduates of orphanages opened in Bishkek

The third Youth House for graduates of orphanages has been opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Youth House was opened by the Public Foundation for Protection of Orphans. It will be able to accommodate 24 graduates.

The house will carry out its activities within the framework of a project for social support of graduates of orphanages. «This includes provision of free housing and three meals a day for the period of participation in the project (1-2 years), enrollment in an educational institution (evening school, vocational lyceum, college, university), military registration and registration with a polyclinic, training in the basics of legal literacy and etc.», the City Hall said.

The head of the foundation, Igor Belyaev, said that the new Youth House needs two cauldrons, a rolling pin for dough (three pieces), aprons for work in the kitchen, 20 teaspoons, a colander for boorsoks (two pieces), and sets of dishes.

Those wishing to help the graduates of orphanages can contact the Public Foundation for Protection of Orphans by phone 0559 800 579.

There is an institution in Bishkek that provides temporary accommodation for graduates of orphanages. It was opened in collaboration with Rotary Club, Rotary Club Oslo and Rotary Club Majorstuen. As of September 1, at least 22 people live in the social hostel.

The Public Foundation for the Protection of Orphans has already opened two Youth Houses earlier. Both are located in Novopokrovka village.