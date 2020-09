The Chairman of the Board of the Public Technologies Center, a member of the Expert Council of the Union of Local Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic Akhmat Madeyuev has died. The union reported.

«Through his highest professionalism, spiritual goodness and intelligence Akhmat Nizamovich has won deep respect and authority in the expert community. This is an irreplaceable loss for us, we express our condolences and support to his relatives and friends,» the organization noted.

From 1996 to 2000 Akhmat Madeyuev was the Director of Soros-Kyrgyzstan Foundation.

24.kg news agency expresses condolences to the family and friends of Akhmat Madeyuev.