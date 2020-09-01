11:23
WHO supports opening of international borders

The World Health Organization supports reopening of countries after the quarantine, but it is important to take precautions to prevent a disaster. Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a briefing.

«WHO fully supports efforts to re-open economies and societies. We want to see children returning to school and people returning to the workplace — but we want to see it done safely. The reality is that this coronavirus spreads easily, it can be fatal to people of all ages, and most people remain susceptible. If countries are serious about opening up, they must be serious about suppressing transmission and saving lives. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster,» he said.

According to the head of the World Health Organization, countries must take at least four basic steps before returning to normalcy.

In particular, to limit transmission of the virus among large groups of people. Such infections are registered at mass events, including in nightclubs, stadiums, and large religious gatherings. Secondly, it is important to protect the groups most vulnerable to the virus in order to reduce mortality. Third, everyone must contribute to the safety of society by wearing a mask, keeping distance and washing their hands. Authorities must also take steps to detect, isolate, test and treat those who are ill, and to trace contacts.
