A conscript of the military unit No. 2027 of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan has hanged himself. The State Border Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The soldier committed suicide on August 30.

«Circumstances of the incident are being investigated. An official investigation has been instituted on this fact. The military prosecutor’s office of Jalal-Abad garrison is carrying out pre-trial proceedings measures,» the state service said.