Kyrgyzstan introduces tax incentives for electric vehicles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Clean Air and Improving Tax Administration. Press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on June 25, 2020. It is aimed at reducing the level of air pollution in large cities of Kyrgyzstan, where it exceeds the maximum permissible concentration and threatens public health.

«The law provides for tax preferences for electric vehicles, electric charging stations and their spare parts (components) imported to us and produced in our country, as well as the responsibility of diagnostic centers conducting technical inspections,» the press service noted.

The law comes into force 15 days after the date of its official publication, with the exception of Article 1. It comes into force on the first day of the next tax period, not earlier than two months after its official publication, unless a different procedure for its entry into force is established by the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.