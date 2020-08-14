16:27
Suspect in possession of drugs on large scale arrested in Bishkek

A suspect in possession of drugs on a large scale has been arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

On August 6, the police received a message that a man is engaged in the illegal trafficking of marijuana and hashish on the territory of Leninsky district.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings began under Article 268 «Illegal manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues without purpose of sale, committed on a large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 29-year-old suspect was detained in Tokoldosh residential area and placed in a temporary detention facility. Substances of plant origin with a specific odor with a total weight of 791 grams, which were packed and sealed in three bags, were confiscated from him.
