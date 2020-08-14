Semetei hospital closed, all patients discharged

Semetei hospital located on the territory of the former American airbase was closed. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the last eight patients with coronavirus were discharged the day before.

In total, the hospital had worked for 47 days. More than 1,500 patients have been treated there, about 300 of them — in the intensive care unit.

The center added that the hospital will continue preparations for the autumn-winter period in case of a second wave. During this time, it is planned to improve conditions, solve existing problems and create a laboratory.

Earlier it was reported that Semetei will be transformed into a full-fledged hospital specializing in treatment of infectious diseases.