10:21
USD 78.00
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.06
English

Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan

Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Education and Science announced start of accepting documents for budget-funded places at universities of Kyrgyzstan.

The competition is open to ethnic Kyrgyz — citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China and Turkey.

They need to apply to the Deputy Minister and fill out a questionnaire. You can download the forms on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, applicants need to attach a copy of the passport or birth certificate (if the passport has not yet been received), and a copy of the education document (certificate or diploma). They must be translated into Russian or Kyrgyz languages ​​and notarized.

The list of required documents also includes a certificate of education level (issued by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic), family composition, certificates, diplomas, diplomas confirming achievements of candidates in the academic field, medical certificate 086, on the absence of HIV / AIDS and six 3×4 photographs.

Ethnic Kyrgyz staying on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic have to attach a motivational essay in Russian or Kyrgyz. Its sample can also be downloaded from the departmental website.

In total, 25 budget-funded places are provided at universities of Kyrgyzstan.

Documents of ethnic Kyrgyz — citizens of foreign states staying on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic — will be accepted by the Ministry of Education and Science until September 10, 2020. They can be submitted in paper form to the Department of International Cooperation and Investment Promotion of the Ministry, or sent electronically to icipd.moes@gmail.com.

Documents of ethnic Kyrgyz staying in the territory of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China and Turkey will be accepted by the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in these countries.

Applications containing an incomplete package of documents or submitted after completion of the acceptance of documents will not be considered.
link: https://24.kg/english/162488/
views: 47
Print
Related
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
14 education system employees die during pandemic in Bishkek
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan considers options of education for 1st graders
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Kyrgyzstan suspends issue of visas without invitation to ethnic Kyrgyz
Competition for free education in Kazakhstan resumed
Free educational portal for schoolchildren and students launched in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan develops 400 electronic textbooks
Kyrgyzstan to begin broadcasting of video lessons for schoolchildren
Universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan switch to distance learning
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst
14 August, Friday
10:04
Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of...
09:47
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
09:39
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspends operations of Terem PAY LLC
09:28
Severelectro plans to disconnect 10,000 Bishkek consumers
13 August, Thursday
19:14
President of Kyrgyzstan visits enterprise for production of organic products
19:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
18:44
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
USA allocates $ 2.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
18:11
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival