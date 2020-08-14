Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan

Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Education and Science announced start of accepting documents for budget-funded places at universities of Kyrgyzstan.

The competition is open to ethnic Kyrgyz — citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China and Turkey.

They need to apply to the Deputy Minister and fill out a questionnaire. You can download the forms on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, applicants need to attach a copy of the passport or birth certificate (if the passport has not yet been received), and a copy of the education document (certificate or diploma). They must be translated into Russian or Kyrgyz languages ​​and notarized.

The list of required documents also includes a certificate of education level (issued by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic), family composition, certificates, diplomas, diplomas confirming achievements of candidates in the academic field, medical certificate 086, on the absence of HIV / AIDS and six 3×4 photographs.

Ethnic Kyrgyz staying on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic have to attach a motivational essay in Russian or Kyrgyz. Its sample can also be downloaded from the departmental website.

In total, 25 budget-funded places are provided at universities of Kyrgyzstan.

Documents of ethnic Kyrgyz — citizens of foreign states staying on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic — will be accepted by the Ministry of Education and Science until September 10, 2020. They can be submitted in paper form to the Department of International Cooperation and Investment Promotion of the Ministry, or sent electronically to icipd.moes@gmail.com.

Documents of ethnic Kyrgyz staying in the territory of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China and Turkey will be accepted by the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in these countries.

Applications containing an incomplete package of documents or submitted after completion of the acceptance of documents will not be considered.