Large municipal parking lots to appear at entrances to Bishkek

It is planned to organize municipal parking lots for nonresident transport at the entrances to Bishkek. Vakhtang Alakov, head of Bishkek Parking Lots municipal enterprise, announced at an online briefing.

According to him, it is planned that they will appear in all four districts of the capital.

«We have a task, in the framework of the development of the city, municipal transport, to develop large municipal parking lots for nonresident transport in the future,» Vakhtang Alakov told.

To date, there are 16 municipal parking lots for 930 vehicles and 14 parking lots for 1,100 vehicles in Bishkek.