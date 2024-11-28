13:54
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek

A four-story parking lot will be built at the intersection of Bezymyannaya Street and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliyev told journalists.

According to him, the developer promised a modern parking lot with elevators and necessary conditions.

«The same developer will build a new children playground near the houses near Orto-Sai market. We will prohibit drivers to park their cars near the houses,» he explained.

Ramiz Aliyev added that construction of a sports ground is planned. «There will be no shopping centers or other buildings,» the vice mayor promised.
link: https://24.kg/english/312493/
views: 132
Print
Related
Multi-storey car parking planned to be organized instead of Eastern bus station
Bishkek City Hall launches electronic paid parking system
Multi-level parking planned to be built near Alamedin market
47 multilevel car parking systems planned to be built in Bishkek
Modern city parking system to be created in Bishkek
Large municipal parking lots to appear at entrances to Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street
Paid parking to appear in Bishkek
Heavy truck with footwear burns down in Customs Service parking lot
Alley behind Opera and Ballet Theatre turns into parking lot
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
12:53
Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings...
12:40
Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy
12:24
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
12:19
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
12:06
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek