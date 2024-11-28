Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek

A four-story parking lot will be built at the intersection of Bezymyannaya Street and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliyev told journalists.

According to him, the developer promised a modern parking lot with elevators and necessary conditions.

«The same developer will build a new children playground near the houses near Orto-Sai market. We will prohibit drivers to park their cars near the houses,» he explained.

Ramiz Aliyev added that construction of a sports ground is planned. «There will be no shopping centers or other buildings,» the vice mayor promised.