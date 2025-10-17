15:40
USD 87.45
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.11
English

New rotary parking facility opened at Alamedin market in Bishkek

Second rotary parking system, located on the grounds of Alamedin market, has been put into operation in Bishkek.

The modern system is designed for 10 cars and significantly saves space. The parking lot is fully automated: payment is made via a QR code, and after a successful transaction, the driver presents an electronic receipt to the operator and can leave the lot.

According to the City Hall, the launch of the new rotary parking facility is part of a program to modernize street space and introduce smart solutions into the city’s infrastructure.

«Such parking facilities help solve the problem of a shortage of spaces in busy areas and make the parking process faster, safer, and more convenient,» the municipality noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/347571/
views: 45
Print
Related
First rotary parking lot starts operating in Bishkek
First rotary parking system under construction in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all government agencies
Parking lot worth 22.5 million soms returned to state
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
Multi-storey car parking planned to be organized instead of Eastern bus station
Bishkek City Hall launches electronic paid parking system
Multi-level parking planned to be built near Alamedin market
47 multilevel car parking systems planned to be built in Bishkek
Modern city parking system to be created in Bishkek
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
15:31
New rotary parking facility opened at Alamedin market in Bishkek New rotary parking facility opened at Alamedin market i...
15:16
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
15:06
Kyrgyzstan to ban service charges in cafes — no menu price increase expected
14:56
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
14:42
Osh steps up winter preparations: City receives new snow-removal equipment