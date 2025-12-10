Installation of rotary parking lots in Bishkek cost 7 million soms

The installation of two rotary parking lots in Bishkek cost approximately 7 million soms. Deputy Mayor of the capital Azamat Kadyrov reported at a meeting of the City Council’s Standing Commission on Municipal Property, Land Issues, Urban Planning, and Architecture.

According to him, the project was carried out by the municipal enterprise Bishkek Parking Lots.

«The parking lots are operating in test mode. We will only be able to assess whether such parking solutions are effective after the end of the calendar year. After evaluating the results, we will plan further. But there is an effect — instead of two cars, ten can be parked. Due to the shortage of parking spaces, we propose such solutions to businesses and developers,» Azamat Kadyrov said.

Deputy Kazybek Ergeshov expressed doubt that the investment would pay off in the next few years.

«We installed them primarily to demonstrate to city residents, the business community, and developers the possibility of rational land use. There are already parties interested in the project,» the Deputy Mayor responded.