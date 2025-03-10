14:28
First rotary parking system under construction in Bishkek

The first rotary parking system for ten cars is being constructed on Bezymyannaya Street, near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

It is noted that the parking facility will become operational after testing is complete.

Earlier, Municipal Parking Lots and Markets enterprise, under the Municipal Property Management Department, signed a contract with Mogilevliftmash OJSC for the supply of PRD-10 lift-and-park equipment.

It is planned to build multi-level parking lots in the areas with sufficient space, while in places with limited space, rotary parking systems will be installed.

In addition, the completion of the construction of a parking lot for 252 cars on the territory of the market is planned for the summer of this year.
