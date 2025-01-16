Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all government agencies

Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all buildings of government agencies. The Vice Mayor Azamat Kadyrov said at a joint meeting of three committees of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, parking spaces will be divided into guest and paid ones. He informed that the municipality plans to launch a pilot project, starting with parking in front of its own building.

«Analysis has shown that municipal employees travel in personal cars. We encourage them to switch to public transport. Now they come to work by bus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who live nearby come on foot,» he said.

According to the City Hall, there are about 45 municipal parking lots in Bishkek. The tariff of 25 soms per parking space was previously approved by deputies of the Bishkek City Council.