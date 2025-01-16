14:39
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all government agencies

Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all buildings of government agencies. The Vice Mayor Azamat Kadyrov said at a joint meeting of three committees of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, parking spaces will be divided into guest and paid ones. He informed that the municipality plans to launch a pilot project, starting with parking in front of its own building.

«Analysis has shown that municipal employees travel in personal cars. We encourage them to switch to public transport. Now they come to work by bus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who live nearby come on foot,» he said.

According to the City Hall, there are about 45 municipal parking lots in Bishkek. The tariff of 25 soms per parking space was previously approved by deputies of the Bishkek City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/316971/
views: 60
Print
Related
Parking lot worth 22.5 million soms returned to state
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
Multi-storey car parking planned to be organized instead of Eastern bus station
Bishkek City Hall launches electronic paid parking system
Multi-level parking planned to be built near Alamedin market
47 multilevel car parking systems planned to be built in Bishkek
Modern city parking system to be created in Bishkek
Large municipal parking lots to appear at entrances to Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street
Paid parking to appear in Bishkek
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan
16 January, Thursday
14:24
Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all government agencies Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots a...
14:17
Online service for vehicle re-registration to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
14:12
Cash payment in public transport of Bishkek to be increased to 40 soms
14:02
Personnel changes take place in structural subdivisions of Bishkek City Hall
13:56
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank