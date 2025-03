A test launch of the first rotary parking lot for ten cars took place on the territory of Orto-Sai market on Bezymyannaya Street in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Earlier it was reported that Municipal Parking Lots and Markets municipal enterprise under the Municipal Property Management Department of the City Hall, together with Mogilevliftmash OJSC, will build rotary parking lots in areas with limited space.