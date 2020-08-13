Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street

Bishkek City Hall plans to launch electronic parking on Ibraimov Street. Vakhtang Alakov, head of Bishkek Parking Lots municipal enterprise, announced at an online briefing.

According to him, timing systems will be tested within the pilot project. «We take the experience of other countries. A car stops, its state number is recorded along with the time when it came and left. It will be an assistance to parking attendants,» he said.

Vakhtang Alakov noted that in the future such electronic parking lots are planned to be created near large shopping centers, bazaars, in areas with a large concentration of cars. «Fee will be charged for every hour of parking,» he said.

Parking Lots municipal enterprise was created in January 2019. During this time, 16 municipal parking lots for 930 places and 14 parking lots for 1,100 places have been opened. By the end of the year, according to Vakhtang Alakov, it is planned to create 3,000 more places.

The official and uniform fee at all municipal parking lots is currently 25 soms, regardless of time of parking.