17:12
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the progress of the capital reconstruction of the building of the Infectious Diseases Department of Batken Regional Hospital. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

Repair and restoration work is being carried out to deploy a new department of the hospital with 90 beds. It is planned to be completed by the end of August.

More than 116,000 residents of Batken district and Batken city are served by the 45-bed Infectious Diseases Department, which is not enough to meet the needs of the local population.

The head of state talked with the medical personnel, told in detail about the goals and objectives of the country’s digitalization policy, which in the field of medicine should primarily be aimed at creating the most comfortable conditions for patients. Digitalization will also contribute to replenishing the republican budget by withdrawing funds from the shadow turnover and increasing salaries of social workers.

The head of state called on medical workers themselves to get actively involved in the digitalization process and noted that he was well aware of the problems of the healthcare sector.

«The Security Council has been working on the study of health problems for a year and a half. In the near future we will consider this issue comprehensively to improve the situation. The pandemic has exposed all the problems of the system,» the president stressed.

The head of state once again expressed gratitude to the medical workers. He added that the country’s government continues inspecting abandoned buildings in the regions to convert them into modern hospitals.
link: https://24.kg/english/162346/
views: 54
Print
Related
12 new hospitals to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by second COVID-19 wave
Three more day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
Number of beds in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to be increased by 1,300
Seven day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
Ata-Kench day patient hospital temporarily closed in Karakol city
Semetei observation unit to be transformed into infectious disease center
Infectious diseases hospital with 216 beds to open in Tokmak city
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
Centralized oxygen supply system installed in Cholpon-Ata hospital
Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed
17:00
Russian TV presenter attacks migrant from Kyrgyzstan
16:53
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system
16:43
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn
16:12
At least 245 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city