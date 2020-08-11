12 new hospitals to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by second COVID-19 wave

Another 12 hospitals will be ready by the second wave of coronavirus expected in autumn in Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the builders have already laid the foundations at the construction sites and are preparing to erect walls.

«We said that nine medical facilities will be ready by the fall, three of which are newly built and six are repurposed. We decided to increase their number to 12. We will repurpose buildings that have not been used for a long time. All these hospitals will be equipped with everything they need. In particular, by autumn we will prepare facilities in all seven regions, the cities of Osh, Bishkek, Cholpon-Ata, Kok-Yangak and Orlovka,» Kubatbek Boronov said.