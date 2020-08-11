15:17
Additional competition for vacant places starts at universities of Kyrgyzstan

Additional online acceptance of applicants’ documents has begun at universities of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the results of three rounds for vacant places in Applicant Online system, 53,012 coupons have been registered, 21,795 applicants have confirmed their desire to study at the higher education institutions: 4,266 — at the expense of the budget, 17,529 — on a contract basis.

Registration for vacant places began today, August 11, and will last until August 13 for the budget-funded form of study and until August 18 — for the contract one. Admission rules are the same as for the previous rounds. They can be found on the website https://2020.edu.gov.kg/
link: https://24.kg/english/162193/
views: 115
