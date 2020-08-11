13:45
Opening hours of catering outlets extended, but parks closed in Osh city

Opening hours of catering outlets have been extended in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the city reported.

This decision was made by the city headquarters. Cafes, canteens, restaurants can work until 00.00 subject to strict observance of all sanitary and hygienic rules. Previously, catering outlets were allowed to work until 22.00.

At the same time, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in public places of the city, the Navoi, Toktogul parks and others, as well as public gardens, will not function yet. Work of various amusement rides (children’s trains, bicycles, and others) in them is also prohibited.
