Containers for medical waste from COVID-19 treatment appear in Osh city

Special garbage containers have appeared in Osh city for disposal of medical waste from treatment of patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia. Press service of Osh City Hall reported.

Osh-Tazalyk municipal enterprise has installed them near the territorial administrations of the city. They store waste from patients who are treated at home.

Special waste containers are installed: Near house No. 14 in Kulatov microdistrict;

Near house No. 13 on Aitiev Street;

Near Semetei cinema in HBK microdistrict;

Near Karl Marx school.

In addition, Osh-Tazalyk organized special pits at the landfill for burial of medical and other hazardous waste from stationary, observational and other medical institutions for patients with COVID-19.