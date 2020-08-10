Residents of Zhany-Zher village purchase ambulance for local hospital

Residents of Zhany-Zher village of Sokuluk district have bought an ambulance for a local hospital. The chairman of the local rural council Askar Berdigulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the previous ambulance car was old, often broke down and did not have time to serve the population of four rural areas, where about 35,000 — 40,000 people live.

«Therefore, I initiated raising of funds for the ambulance. The idea was supported by local deputies. They collected 90,000 soms, the local population, various communities, diasporas collected 646,000 soms. So we bought the ambulance car,» Askar Berdigulov told.

He added that migrants living abroad also helped with money. «Residents of Zhany-Zher village, working in Moscow, have donated 100,000 soms, and a former villager currently living in the United States bought two oxygen concentrators at his own expense,» Askar Berdigulov told.