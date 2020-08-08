Head of State Tax Service Department dies of pneumonia

Mairambek Moldobekov, head of the State Tax Service Department for Work with Indirect Taxes within the EAEU for Chui and Talas regions, has died of pneumonia at the age of 52. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Mairambek Moldobekov was born in 1968 in Talas district of Talas region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State National Institute in 1994. He is the 1st Rank Tax Advisor.

Since 2019, he has held the position of the Head of the State Tax Service Department for Work with Indirect Taxes within the EAEU for Chui and Talas regions.

Mairambek Moldobekov had a daughter and two sons.

The management and staff of the State Tax Service express condolences to the relatives and friends of Mairambek Moldobekov.