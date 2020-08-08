11:04
Number of beds in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to be increased by 1,300

Nine healthcare facilities will be opened for patients after major repairs; they are designed for 1,105 beds. Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Kokocharov announced at a briefing.

In addition, experimental hospitals with 270 beds are reportedly being built in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn. Completion of the construction of facilities, as the director of the state agency noted, is planned as soon as possible.

Funds for construction and overhaul of the healthcare facilities, according to Urmatbek Kokocharov, have been allocated from the republican budget.
