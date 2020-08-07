13:44
USD 76.92
EUR 91.10
RUB 1.05
English

Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed

Regular international flights of Kyrgyzstan with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been resumed from today on. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Avia Traffic Company will operate flights twice a week on Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek route and once a week — on Bishkek — Antalya — Bishkek route.

  • Turkish Airlines will operate flights on the route Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul twice a week;
  • Pegasus Airlines will operate flights on Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul route twice a week;
  • Flydubai Airline will operate flights on the route Dubai — Bishkek — Dubai once a week.

For more information on purchase of tickets and flight schedules, visit the airlines’ websites.
link: https://24.kg/english/161881/
views: 176
Print
Related
Aeroflot cancels some flights, including to Bishkek
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Resumption of domestic flights not planned in Kyrgyzstan
Domestic flights to be suspended due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
More than 130 tourists from Egypt, Thailand return to Bishkek
Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
7 August, Friday
13:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million...
13:14
18-year-old guy drowns in Bosteri village
12:48
17 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:43
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:28
503 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,162 in total