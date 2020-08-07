Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed

Regular international flights of Kyrgyzstan with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been resumed from today on. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Avia Traffic Company will operate flights twice a week on Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek route and once a week — on Bishkek — Antalya — Bishkek route.

Turkish Airlines will operate flights on the route Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul twice a week;

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights on Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul route twice a week;

Flydubai Airline will operate flights on the route Dubai — Bishkek — Dubai once a week.

For more information on purchase of tickets and flight schedules, visit the airlines’ websites.