1,200 people in Kyrgyzstan learn about HIV-positive status thanks to project

More than 1,200 people in Kyrgyzstan have learned about their HIV-positive status and more than 2,000 people living with HIV started or resumed life-saving treatment. Results of the five-year work of Flagship project were discussed at an online conference.

The Central Asia HIV Flagship Activity, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), worked in Bishkek, Chui region, Osh, and Osh region. These areas have the highest number of cases in Kyrgyzstan. In total, more than 57,000 HIV tests have been conducted in the republic.

«Testing for HIV is the key to fighting the epidemic. The more cases we find and put on treatment — the better. Many people used these self-tests for HIV and test themselves safely, anonymously, and for free,» Oksana Katkalova, Project Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic, told.

Since October 2016, the project has worked to make HIV testing widely available so Kyrgyzstan can identify and treat more people carrying the disease. For example, last year, the project introduced HIV self-testing in Kyrgyzstan. Flagship project also supported medical organizations working with people living with HIV. The project developed and handed over an electronic case monitoring system to the Republic AIDS Centre of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to UNAIDS/WHO, Kyrgyzstan has one of the highest growth rates of HIV in the world. There are about 10,000 registered cases, while the actual number is estimated to be much higher. USAID plans to continue to support the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against HIV and other infectious diseases.
