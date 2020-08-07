10:42
Private companies continue to purchase medical equipment for regions

At least 50 more oxygen concentrators will be sent to the regions of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

The cost of the concentrators is over 1 million soms. Most of them will be sent to Naryn, Toguz-Toro and Issyk-Kul regions. The rest of the concentrators will be distributed among hospitals in Kara-Balta city and Kemin district of Chui region.

«We have monitored hospitals that are in dire need of medical equipment. Based on this data, a list has been compiled where the concentrators will be sent. All the devices will be delivered to the addressees in the near future,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161861/
views: 47
