Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
«Unknown persons from Tajikistan fired a shot, presumably from a hunting rifle, at a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The latter received a perforating wound in his arm. He received the necessary medical aid. The state of health of the wounded is assessed as satisfactory,» the state service informed and added that a meeting of border representatives of both countries is currently being held.