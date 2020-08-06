Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The incident with the use of weapons took place in Eki-Tash area of ​ Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

«Unknown persons from Tajikistan fired a shot, presumably from a hunting rifle, at a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The latter received a perforating wound in his arm. He received the necessary medical aid. The state of health of the wounded is assessed as satisfactory,» the state service informed and added that a meeting of border representatives of both countries is currently being held.