13:21
USD 76.90
EUR 91.06
RUB 1.05
English

Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Related news
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
The incident with the use of weapons took place in Eki-Tash area of ​ Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

«Unknown persons from Tajikistan fired a shot, presumably from a hunting rifle, at a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The latter received a perforating wound in his arm. He received the necessary medical aid. The state of health of the wounded is assessed as satisfactory,» the state service informed and added that a meeting of border representatives of both countries is currently being held.
link: https://24.kg/english/161767/
views: 54
Print
Related
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of Sokh enclave passes away
Sokh residents ask Shavkat Mirziyoyev to open corridor, return Chechme spring
Uzbekistan announces 187 victims of conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan
Border incident: Condition of two injured Kyrgyzstanis critical but stable
Another conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstani wounded
Kubatbek Boronov visits victims of border conflict in hospital
Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan comments on border incident
Kubatbek Boronov meets with residents of border villages in Batken region
Border incident: Perpetrators to be held accountable
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
6 August, Thursday
13:04
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident
12:55
Court recovers 10,000 soms from former prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
12:40
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Breastfeeding Week
12:26
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020