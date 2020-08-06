13:21
Passenger traffic resumed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Interdistrict and interregional passenger transportation has been resumed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the regional emergency response center.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, Balbak Tulobaev, noted that strict rules will be introduced for drivers and companies involved in passenger transportation.

«The relevant structures will carry out checks of buses and minibuses, and the most severe measures will be taken against violators,» the head of the region said.
